Commercial building fire in Scarborough believed to have been started deliberately

By Louise French
Published 29th May 2024, 10:23 BST
The fire was believed to have been started deliberately by youths
A fire at a commercial building on Filey Road in Scarborough is believed to have been started deliberately by youths said North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to a report of a fire in a commercial building on Filey Road at 2.12pm on Tuesday afternoon (May 28).

Crews gained access to the property to check for fire spread, removed the roof and cut away burnt materials.

The fire was believed to have been lit deliberately by youths.

Once the fire had been extinguished, crews left the incident in the hands of responsible persons.

Earlier in the day at 12.47pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in a bin on Foreshore Road, Scarborough.

Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel.