Community invited to plant trees at Scarborough's Armistice Centenary Wood

A community tree planting event at Scarborough’s Armistice Centenary Wood will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 16 February.

The planting of the wood, which is located on the eastern side of the A165 Burniston Road, round the corner from the town’s Youth Hostel Association, began last autumn with the initial planting of 100 trees, donated by the Woodland Trust, to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

Local people are now being invited to help plant more trees to create a larger wood that will be a focal point for remembrance and, as the trees mature, a haven for wildlife and a place for local residents and visitors to Scarborough to explore.

The Armistice Centenary Wood was one of a series of initiatives that formed part of the Yorkshire Coast Remembers project to mark the special WW1 anniversary in 2018. The tree planting scheme is a joint project between Scarborough Borough Council, North Yorkshire County Council and local community groups.

Alan Tomlinson, Scarborough Borough Council Trees and Woodlands Officer, said: “Anyone who would like to volunteer at the tree planting event will be most welcome, even if they can only spare a short amount of time. In particular, it would be a great morning or afternoon out for any family that likes outdoor activities and wants to do something that will benefit the environment and serve as a permanent memorial for all those who served our country in World War One.”

Tim Burkinshaw, Scarborough Borough Council Ecologist and Biodiversity Officer, added: “There is a diverse mix of native tree species to plant, such as hazel, field maple, hornbeam and cherry. The woodland will grow up to form a wonderful new habitat, extending from the wooded slopes of the Scalby Beck ravine.”

All volunteers should dress warmly and wear sturdy footwear as the ground may be muddy underfoot. Equipment and trees for planting will be provided. There are parking bays on the A165 just opposite the entrance to the site and overflow parking is available in the car park of Scalby Manor.