Concerns grow for missing Helmsley woman Chelsea Allen as urgent search enters sixth day

Have you seen missing woman Chelsea Allen? North Yorkshire Police have released an updated picture.

Chelsea Allen was last seen leaving her house in Helmsley in the early hours of Sunday June 26.

Officers have been using helicopters, drones and off-road police motorbikes to search woodland areas alongside mountain rescue teams.

It is believed she was wearing a navy blue long-sleeved t-shirt with white pattern sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and trainers when she left home on foot.

Chelsea has been missing from Helmsley for six days.

The 31-year-old is described as 5ft 5" with straight dark brown hair, a slim build and has several tattoos.

Officers said Ms Allen has links to Hemsworth and Pontefract in West Yorkshire and that should could have headed for those areas.

Inspector Ian Roberts, of North Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit said: "It's very concerning that Chelsea has been missing for six days. We're supporting her family while our enquires continue to try and locate her.

"If required, the searches will continue across the weekend. I urge any members of the public in the Helmsley area to remain vigilant and report any sightings to police immediately."