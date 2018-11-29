Concert choice: carols, ballet and rock ‘n’ roll: find an event near you

There are ballets, carol concerts and candlelit events across the region this month.

Find the ones near you.

Coppelia, Whitby Pavilion, Friday November 30 at 7pm

The Vienna Festival Ballet will perform Coppelia – the tale of an eccentric toy-maker, who has made a beautiful mechanical doll, and named her Coppélia. He places her in his shop window, where the local villagers are amazed by her, and even begin to believe she is real.

Tickets: 01947 458899 on line:whitbypavilion.sivtickets.com

A Christmas Cracker, YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, Friday November 30 and Saturday December 1 at 7.30pm; Sunday December 2 at 2pm

A festive delight for all the family. Featuring a host of local talent.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or online: tiny.cc/ymcatheatre

Manhattan Voices, St Andrew’s United Reform Church, South Cliff, Scarborough, Saturday December 1 at 4.30pm.

Manhattan Voices will sing a selection of festive music with guest performances from Julia Sinclair and seasonal readings by Tim Tubbs.

Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £5 for children.

Pay on door

The Nutcracker - Vienna Festival Ballet, Bridlington Spa, Saturday December 1 at 6pm

Set to Tchaikovsky’s score, the traditional tale of The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara and her enchanted nutcracker doll. Their adventures see Clara and the Nutcracker combat the Mouse King, and join the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier on a wonderful journey through the glistening Land of Snow to a kingdom made of sweets.

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com

Messiah, Pocklington Church, Saturday December 1 at 7.30pm

Pocklington Singers will perform Handel’s Messiah.

Michael Cooper, musical director, will be conducting the Singers and the four soloists, Ann Roberts, soprano, Lamorna Nieuwold, alto, Robert Peel, tenor and Peter Cooper – bass. Robert Poyser, of Beverley Minster will provide organ accompaniment.

Tickets are £10 adults and £1 for under 18s. Available from the Church Office, Readwell and Wright, Pocklington Music Shop.

Malton District Male Voice Choir, Malton Methodist Church – now the Wesley Centre – Sunday December 2 at 2.30pm

Under musical director Vivien Wilcock and with Moira Gray at the piano, the choir will perform traditional songs and carols and involve guest and choir soloists.

Tickets on the door are £7 and children are free.

captions: Xmas Poster

Rockin’ Carols, YMCA THeatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, Monday December 3 and Tuesday December 4 at 7.30pm

Rockin’ Carols – a unique interpretation of the traditional Christmas story in a blend of song and dance and a dash of theatre.

Choirs and soloists, classical ballet, modern dance, dramatic pieces ( and a rock band leading modern songs and traditional carols for the audience to join in.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or online: tiny.cc/ymcatheatre

Paul Wheater Christmas Special at Filey Evron Centre, Wednesday December 5 at 7.30pm

Sing along, have a dance or sit back and relax with nearly two hours of Christmas favorites, country classics and sacred songs.

Tickets: 01947 810561.

captions: Paul Wheater

Nutcracker, Leeds Grand Theatre, Tuesday December 4 to Sunday December 16

Share in Clara’s adventures as she is swept away by her Nutcracker Prince into an enchanting winter wonderland.

Performed to Tchaikovsky’s score, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, and danced by Northern Ballet.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700 or www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

caption Mlindi Kulashe and Miki Aku. - Nutcracker

Love Machine Christmas Show, Whitby Pavilion, Thursday December 6 at 7.30pm

Love Machine as they take a trip through the decades of wonderful songs like Why Do Fools Fall in Love - Be My Baby - Everlasting Love - Ain’t No Mountain High Enough plus many festive favourites in a feel good show.

Tickets: 01947 458899

Candelit Christmas Concert, Toll Gavel United Church, Beverly, Thursday December 6 at 7.30pm

Richard Durrant heralds the start of the Christmas season as he returns to Beverley with singer Amy Karoura and master fiddler Nick Pynn to serve a festive feast of funds from the early music repertoire - British folk, traditional carols and original guitar works.

Tickets: 01262 678258 or visit bridspa.com

Festive Spectacular, Scarborough Spa, Saturday December 8 at 7.30pm

BBC Look North’s Harry Gration returns to the Grand Hall to host this year’s festive spectacular charity carol concert.

Featuring performances from: Barbara Allen from California, United Schools Choir and Celebration Brass.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or scarboroughspa.sivtickets.com

Seasonal Concert, Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough, Saturday December 8 at 7.30pm

A Cappella in concert with proceeds to Christian Aid’s 2018 Christmas Appeal. Under the musical direction of Ralph Earwicker and with guest soloist Rev Mike Leigh, the group will be singing a varied programme of seasonal songs and carols.

Entry by ticket (phone Chris Garforth 01723 882159) or donation at the door (suggested minimum £5).

Christmas Concert, Whitby Pavilion, Saturday December 8 at 7pm

Stakesby School children with the Dalesmen and Simply Brass.

Traditional Christmas concert.

Tickets: 01947 458899

Christmas Cracker Concert, Terrington Village Hall, Saturday December 8 at 7pm

Terrington Choir has chosen to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Society in the Ryedale area with its Christmas Cracker.

Dominic Goodwin, local actor and one-time resident of Terrington. will compère the evening which will include carols, festive songs and some surprise items, and some of his own favourites. There will be refreshments, a raffle and a bar.

The Grand Old Uke Of York Christmas Shenanigans Tour, Pocklington Arts Centre, Saturday December 8 at 8pm

A‘riot of both festive and non-festive classics’. Expect the unexpected from these little instruments and don’t forget to bring your tinsel.

Tickets: 01759 301547

A Christmas Teddy Bears’ Picnic, Scarborough Spa, Sunday December 9 at 11am

Kathy Seabrook and other members of the Spa Orchestra return as part of a saxophone quartet to present a special festive edition of Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

Sing along, play along and dance along. Don’t forget to bring your teddy, elves or Christmas fairies.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or scarboroughspa.sivtickets.com

Lions’ Christmas Carol Concert, Bridlington Spa, Monday December 10 at 7pm

Uplifting free concert, staged by Bridlington Lions Club to thank the people of Bridlington for supporting them throughout the year.

Driffield Silver Band will be performing rousing music, Coastal Voices, a community choir made up of local people passionate about music, will entertain ith their choral arrangements and Burlington Primary School will delight with their seasonal songs.

Free

Christmas Tea Dance, Whitby Pavilion, Tuesday December 11 from noon

Celebrate the festive season and round off another year of dancing with a Christmas tea dance.

Enjoy a buffet lunch before dancing the afternoon away to Ray Kirk’s festive dance programme.

Pre booking is essential. £12.50 (includes buffet lunch).

Tickets: 01947 458899

York Early Music Christmas Festival from Saturday December 8 to Saturday December 15:

National Centre for Early Music presents 10 events over eight days, highlights of which include Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, presented by Yorkshire Baroque Soloists, and a mix of established and new artists including Voces8, Ex Cathedra, Spiritato, The York Waits and Joglaresa.

Tickets: 01904 632220 or 01904 658338 or www.ncem.co.uk/xmas

Albion Band, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Wednesday December 12 at 7.30pm

The Albion Christmas Band brings an evening of traditional English festive music, dancing and readings to the venue.

Kellie While, Simon Care and Simon Nicol join the founder of Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and the Albion Band, Ashley Hutchings, on stage for a seasonal mixture of carols, spoken word, humorous readings and dance. This year will see a collection of new material from their new album alongside favourites from their back catalogue.

Tickets: 01723 370541 or www.sjt.uk.com

York Minster Christmas Carol Concerts, Thursday December 13 and Friday December 14, daily at 7pm

The evenings feature traditional Christmas music sung by the full York Minster Choir, with the Yorkshire Volunteers Band leading the audience in Christmas carols and celebrity readers performing seasonal poetry and readings.

Scarborough Choral Society, Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough, Saturday December 15 at 7.30pm

Last concert featuring accompaniest Frank James. Includes performances of Britten’s St Nicolas Cantata and Joy to the World an arrangement of well known carols by Karl Jenkins.

Tickets £10; students and under 16 free;available from members or on the door.

A Christmas Carol in Concert, Milton Rooms, Malton, Friday December 21 at 7.30pm

Unique retelling of Dickens’ tale uses a traditional and modern instruments and authentic musical arrangements.

Chris Green, voice, guitar, mandocello, piano, Sophie Matthews, voice, ﬂute, English border bagpipes and special guest Jude Rees, voice, oboe, melodeon, use a blend of new lyrics, traditional midwinter English folk tunes and carol melodies to illustrate the transformation of ﬂinty-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge into the epitome of the Christmas spirit .

Tickets: 01653) 696240 or http://www.themiltonrooms.com

captions: A Christmas Carol in Concert

Merry Christmas ft. East 17 at Scarborough Market Hall and Vaults, Sunday December 23 from 7pm

Christmas for a spectacular music performance from East 17.!

Doors open at 7pm, East 17 perform at 8.14pm, with a meet and greet at Apollo Bar at 10pm.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/scarborough/scarborough-market-hall/east-17-at-scarborough-market-hall/2018-12-23/19:00