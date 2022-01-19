A member of Ms Lee's family has been in touch following the appeal earlier this week.

Diane Margaret Lee, 67, sadly passed away at her home in Scarborough on January 12 and North Yorkshire Police released an appeal earlier this week on behalf of the Coroner's Office after they had been unable to find any next of kin.

It was thought that Ms Lee may have had family in the USA.

Officers have now confirmed that following the appeal that one of Ms Lee's family members has been in touch from across the Atlantic.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Lee's death.