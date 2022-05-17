Coroner's appeal to find family after death of Scarborough man Richard Paul Mullen

Richard Paul Mullen, 47, was sadly found dead at his home on on Blueberry Way in Scarborough over the weekend.

Police said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Mullen's death.

The Coroner's Office has so far been unable to make contact with Mr Mullen's family.

Officers are appealing for help to locate the family of Mr Mullen.