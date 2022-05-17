Coroner's appeal to find family after death of Scarborough man Richard Paul Mullen

North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Scarborough man who has died.

By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 10:12 am

Richard Paul Mullen, 47, was sadly found dead at his home on on Blueberry Way in Scarborough over the weekend.

Police said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Mullen's death.

The Coroner's Office has so far been unable to make contact with Mr Mullen's family.

Officers are appealing for help to locate the family of Mr Mullen.

The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who can help provide contact details - including an address or phone number - for any members of Mr Mullen's family, to contact the Coroners Officer on 01609 643 168 or email [email protected]