Coroner's appeal to find family of Scarborough man Paul Alan Jones who has died

Officers are appealing for help to locate the family of Mr Jones.

Paul Alan Jones, 62, was sadly found dead at his home on Vincent Street in Scarborough on Tuesday March 15.

Police said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Jones' death.

Officers believe that Mr Jones has a brother called Derek Jones, but the Coroner's Office has so far been unable to make contact with him.