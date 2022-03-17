Coroner's appeal to find family of Scarborough man Paul Alan Jones who has died

North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Scarborough man who has died.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:42 pm
Officers are appealing for help to locate the family of Mr Jones.

Paul Alan Jones, 62, was sadly found dead at his home on Vincent Street in Scarborough on Tuesday March 15.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Jones' death.

Officers believe that Mr Jones has a brother called Derek Jones, but the Coroner's Office has so far been unable to make contact with him.

The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who can help provide contact details - including an address or phone number - for any members of Mr Jones' family, to contact the Coroners Officer on 01609 643 168 or email [email protected]