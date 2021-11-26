Coroner's appeal to find family of Whitby man John Whiteoak who has died
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Whitby man who was found dead earlier this week.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:12 pm
John Whiteoak, 69, was found dead at his home on Thursday November 25.
North Yorkshire Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Whiteoak's death.
Officers have so far been unable to locate any family members of Mr Whiteoak and are urging anybody with information to come forward.
To get in touch, email the Coroner's Office [email protected] or call on 01609 643 614.