Cost of parking permits to almost DOUBLE in Scarborough

North Yorkshire County Council has announced it is going to almost double the cost of a residents parking permit in Scarborough.

From Monday (April 9) a yearly permit in Scarborough will cost £30, up from £17.

Currently, a second and third parking permit cost £27 and £44 respectively. Now each permit will be £30 a time.

There has been a freeze on new County Council-funded residents’ parking zones since 2013, because of limitations on funding and resources.

During this time, the County Council has received further requests for new schemes and requests to amend existing zones.

A recent review of the charging structure identified a shortfall in the administration costs of around £123,000 a year.

A county spokesman said that increasing permit fees "will not only help to cover these administration costs, but will raise a modest surplus to allow the County Council to investigate outstanding and new requests and, where it is justified, amend existing schemes and introduce new zones".

Permit parking schemes operate in four of the seven districts in North Yorkshire – Richmondshire, Hambleton, Scarborough and Harrogate.

County Councillor Cllr Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “The County Council strives to provide residents and other road users with the best parking management system available. Though the permit costs have increased to enable us to do so, they still remain among the lowest in the country.

“Our parking permit schemes give some priority parking to residents in areas that are subject to the highest demand to give local people the best opportunity to have the convenience of parking near their homes and, in certain cases, make it easier for them to drive into and out of their driveways.”