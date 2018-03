A new sitcom by the comedy writer behind ITV's Benidorm could be set in Scarborough.

The Sun has reported that ITV bosses are set to axe Benidorm after it's 10th series.

But creator Derren Litten is already believed to be working on a new sitcom for the BBC which will be set in a karaoke bar in Scarborough.

A source told The Sun: “It’s like the first casualty of Brexit — Benidorm has relocated to Scarborough.”.