Could Whitby be set to welcome its own community fridge?

How much food do you think goes to waste each year from your average family in the UK?

The answer to that, according to Coast and Vale Community Action, is £470 worth – but the community in Whitby could become a big part in changing those figures.

Members of the public are being invited to take part in a meeting on Tuesday to discuss starting a community fridge in the town.

And organiser Jo Laking of Coast and Vale Community Action believes that Whitby can be another driving force in the national push to limit food wastage.

“Government figures show vast amounts of food being wasted that is perfectly OK to eat,” she said.

“We have 800,000 people going hungry in this country – it doesn’t need to be the case so projects like this, where everyone can get involved and help those less fortunate, and also stop the amount of wastage on food, are invaluable.

“Whitby is a place with a great community feel, we’re confident that the community will get behind this project.

“Currently on this coast, Hunmanby have started a community fridge, with Filey in the process of setting one up. There is also going to be a meeting in Scarborough, so we’re really

expanding the project in the area.

“We’ve been involved with the Ryedale fridge, which has been a massive success. We’ve saved 1.2 tonnes of food that would otherwise have gone to waste and fed over 1,000 people.”

The community fridge project has been set up to help people put their food waste to better use, as well as to help supermarkets reduce wastage of stock they are unable to sell, but is perfectly edible otherwise.

The meeting for the Whitby Community Fridge will take place on Tuesday (March 19) at the Green Lane Centre at 10.30am.

The Fridge is being developed with the support of Totally Socially, which is a Lottery funded project of Coast and Vale Community Action.