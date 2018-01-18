Council pays tribute to Shane Gilmer

Tributes have been paid to "extremely popular and well-respected" Shane Gilmer who was killed last week.

The 30-year-old and his pregnant partner, Laura Sugden, were attacked in their home in Southburn, near Driffield.

Their neighbour Anthony Lawrence was wanted on suspicion of murder and a major manhunt was launch to trace him. He was found dead two days after the attack on Sunday January 14 in a vehicle in a layby near Hackness, in Scarborough.

Mr Gilmer worked for the East Riding of Yorkshire Council and his colleagues have now paid tribute.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council chief executive Caroline Lacey said: "We are all immensely saddened by Shane Gilmer's tragic death in a shocking attack which also left his partner and our colleague Laura Sugden in hospital.

"Shane was an extremely popular and well-respected member of staff. He joined the authority in 2005 as a trainee but his ambition and hard work soon lead to a promotion to work as an assistant housing officer and most recently he worked as a housing management officer and senior housing policy and development officer.

"Working in housing meant Shane was able to assist people who were homeless or in need of accommodation to move into their own homes and he dedicated many hours to helping those worse off than himself. Many of the people he helped have since expressed their appreciation of what he did for them.

"He worked with many people across a wide range of services in his time at the council and his death has shocked the many colleagues who held him in the highest regard.

"Senior managers have visited a number of council sites where Shane and Laura have worked, to offer support to staff as they try to come to terms with the news, and that support is being made available to any employees who have been affected by this tragedy.

"Books of condolence are available at a number of council sites for staff to pay tribute to Shane and flags at council buildings are being flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Shane and Laura's families at this difficult time."

A murder inquiry was launched after Mr Gilmer died in hospital on Saturday morning. His partner and unborn baby did not suffer life-threatening injuries and are in a stable condition.

Officers had found a crossbow, which they are examining as a potential weapon.

The village of Southburn near Driffield has been in ‘lockdown’ all weekend as police searched nearby woods. Police officers had issued a warning to the public not to approach Lawrence.