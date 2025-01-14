18-year-old man sentenced after shovel attack in Scarborough
Warning: Contains Graphic Photograph
The incident happened at approximately 6pm on Sunday August 4 2024, when Matthew David Heap attacked the victim, striking them multiple times on the head and shoulder with a shovel.
The assault left the victim with severe injuries, including lacerations to the back of his head and a fractured shoulder, among other wounds.
Heap fled the scene after the attack but was later arrested in Humberside.
The shovel used in the attack was found hidden in some bushes at the junction between Green Lane and Colescliffe Road, with Heap’s DNA located on the handle and the victim’s DNA on the shovel blade.
When arrested, Heap was also found in possession of 30 wraps of heroin and a ‘burner’ phone.
During his first appearance in court, Heap admitted wounding with intent and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was today (Tuesday January 14) sentenced to six years in a Young Offender Institution at a hearing at York Crown Court.
North Yorkshire Police’s Investigating Officer Detective Constable Sam Rivers said: “This case presented significant challenges.
“Heap is a well-known figure on the Barrowcliff estate, and we believe some witnesses hesitated to come forward due to fear of repercussions.
“Heap has been a source of fear in this community for some time, but his violent actions have finally caught up with him.
“Thanks to the bravery of the victim, who stood firm and provided crucial evidence, justice has been served.
“Residents of Barrowcliff can take some comfort knowing this violent individual is now off the streets.
“The police and courts take violent offences extremely seriously and will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders like Heap to justice.”