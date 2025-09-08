Bridlington coffee and cake Sing-A-Long-A-Thon at the Community Hub
On the first Tuesday of each month, commencing on October 7 at 2.30pm, the free sessions will be introducing 10 familiar songs – different ones each month.
So, after the 10 sessions, one hundred songs will have been experienced and enjoyed.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Come along and enjoy, together with others, a good old fashioned sing-song.
"This is not intended to be in any way a choir – the singing is purely for the fun of it.
“Come and join us! No admission charge!”
•Would you like to be part of a Bridlington production entitled Birthday In Little Town?
The Christmas story musical will be performed at Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road on Sunday, December 7 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.
Rehearsals will take place weekly on Sunday afternoons in Emmanuel Church Hall, behind the church, at 2pm, commencing October 12.
John D Slater said: “There’s lots of ways to be involved, especially if you enjoy singing or performing, but supporting the production is needed too – help with costumes, staging, publicity, hospitality and promotion.
"Ages 9 to 99, just come along on October 12 and discover what it’s all about.”
For further information about the production contact John D Slater either by email at [email protected] or phone 01262 601456 / 07349 968449