Bridlington man convicted following substance attack during burglary

Jordan Shields, 36, of South Back Lane, Bridlington. Photo: Humberside Police

A Bridlington man who, alongside two others, forced their way into another man’s home in a targeted attack, threw ammonia in his face, slashed him with a knife, and stamped on him so hard his leg broke, has been convicted of aggravated burglary following his appearance at Hull Crown Court.

Jordan Shields, 36, of South Back Lane, was charged with aggravated burglary in February this year following reports that a man had been attacked in his own home in December last year.

Humberside Police received reports at around 6pm that three men had gained entry to a flat on Middle Street South in Driffield where they seriously assaulted a man inside the property causing serious injuries to his face, arms, and leg.

An investigation was launched to establish the circumstances and identify those involved, and officers from the force’s Criminal Investigation Department got to work exploring multiple lines of enquiries including trawling through CCTV, conducting house to house enquiries in and around the area, and liaising with Crime Scene Investigators to gather forensic evidence from the scene.

Shields was subsequently identified from DNA left at the scene, and working with the Corporate Communications Unit, detectives issued a wanted appeal.

Following his arrest, corroborating CCTV enquiries also put him and the other two men at the scene heading to and from the address within the reported timeframe.

During a search of Shields’ home address, an empty bottle of household ammonia was also discovered having been hidden at the bottom of a wardrobe.

Expert chemical testing was carried out, and this was confirmed to be a match for the liquid used in the attack.

Whilst in custody Shields answered no comment to all questions asked during interview, refusing to admit any involvement in the attack, and he was later charged with aggravated burglary and remanded into custody.

Detective Inspector Tracy St Paul from Bridlington’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “Soon after the attack, Shields took to ground in an attempt to evade arrest, with callous disregard to the damage that he had inflicted on the man in his own home.

“He then continued to deny any involvement in the incident right up until the last minute where he eventually decided to plead guilty on day two of his planned trial due to the clear evidence stacked against him.

“Because of Shields’ actions that day, the victim was left defenceless, disorientated and requiring surgery on his leg, as well as sustaining significant damage to his eye.

“I’d like to commend the man for his patience throughout the entirety of the court proceedings and also advocate for the work of all officers involved in this investigation, including the two neighbourhood policing officers who helped further identify Shields after recognising his voice in the CCTV which ultimately led to him being charged.

“Violent crimes of any kind will not be tolerated, and we will continue to bring offenders to justice and ensure victims receive the support they need.

“We urge anyone with any concerns or information about crime in their community to come forward; speak to our officers when you see them out and about, report online or via our non-emergency number 101. Always call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is ongoing.”