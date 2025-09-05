Bridlington man pleads guilty to multiple shop theft offences and fraud

If you have any information about crime in your area you can report it via the police’s non-emergency number 101.

A man pleaded guilty to multiple shop theft offences and fraud in Bridlington during a court appearance this week.

Daniel Readshaw, 36, of Neptune Street, Bridlington, was arrested and subsequently charged with 11 counts of shop thefts and one count of fraud by false representation.

Readshaw appeared at Hull Magistrates’ court on Thursday, September 4 where he pleaded guilty to all offences.

Readshaw was bailed until his sentencing at Hull Magistrates’ court on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Christopher Almond said: “Readshaw is a prolific criminal who has caused significant disruption to multiple shop owners in the local area.

“Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to seek justice to ensure our communities and businesses feel safe, and criminals are punished.”

If you have any information about crime in your area you can report it via the police’s non-emergency number 101, or by speaking to local officers whilst they’re out and about. Always call 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime ongoing.

You can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.