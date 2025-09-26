Brian Christmas, 76, of Main Street in Buckton, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Brian Christmas, 76, of Main Street in Buckton, pleaded guilty to four counts of non-recent sexual offences including two counts of indecent assault and two counts of gross indecency at Hull Crown Court on Friday, August 15.

He has been placed on the Sex Offender Register for life following his appearance at Hull Crown Court on Friday, September 19.

In June 2023, police officers received a call from a woman disclosing that she had been subject to several incidents of non-recent abuse by Brian Christmas, and explained the abuse was not reported to Humberside Police at the time.

Following the call, detectives from the force’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit launched an investigation.

Following initial enquiries, the woman was contacted by specially trained officers who took further details to progress the investigation, and Brian Christmas was subsequently interviewed under caution.

Whilst being interviewed Christmas admitted to some offences but not all, and the case was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised four charges against him.

Detective Constable Ben Turnham, from the Protecting Vulnerable People unit, leading the investigation said: “This has been a complex and lengthy investigation, and it is thanks to the immense bravery and courage of the woman coming forward and reporting the abuse Brian Christmas subjected her to all those years ago.

“Because of the woman’s determination and perseverance, we were able to gather a significant amount of evidence against Christmas, ultimately leading him to plead guilty on the first day of trial.

“Christmas took advantage of a child’s trust in him and committed vile sexual offences, which caused significant long-term trauma to the victim.

“It is never the victim’s fault, and we would strongly appeal for any child or adult who is or has been manipulated into doing something they don’t want to do, or anyone who suspects crimes of this nature are taking place, to please speak to a trusted adult or friend, and when ready, report to us.

“It doesn’t matter if the offences happened five hours or 50 years ago, we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and we will do everything we can to bring individuals like Christmas to justice.”