Drug dealers who flooded Scarborough and Filey with cocaine sentenced

A pair of drug dealers who flooded the Scarborough and Filey area with cocaine are now behind bars.

Myles Alan Coe, 20, of Grange Avenue, Filey, and Reece Connor Gibson, 23, of Norman Crescent, Filey, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at an earlier hearing when faced with overwhelming evidence of their drug dealing enterprise.

Coe also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

A third defendant, Rebecca Rhodes, 41, of Scarborough Road, Filey, also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing heroin and cocaine at an earlier hearing. She is due to be sentenced at a later date.

The pair were sentenced at York Crown Court on 4 September with Coe being given a total of five years detention in a Young Offender’s Institute and Gibson sent to prison for two years and four months.

Detectives launched an investigation in August 2024 after Rebecca Rhodes was arrested in connection with another matter and officers had cause to examine her mobile phone.

A forensic examination of her phone showed it to be a hive of drug activity containing thousands of conversations with Reece Gibson, Myles Coe and others that were clearly about drug dealing along with images of drugs being weighed, put in deal bags and cut with other substances.

It also showed over 300 message streams from drug users wanting to buy drugs.

Reece Gibson was working with Rhodes to supply drugs and the pair would buy from each other and pass customers on to each other if they themselves were out of product. This was a common occurrence and the investigation found evidence of this in abundance.

Gibson used aliases and changed his number regularly, but officers were able to identify who he was relatively early.

Myles Coe was one of Rhodes’ and Gibson’s main suppliers. They would discuss buying from him regularly and Rhodes had hundreds of messages linking Coe to the supply of Class A drugs.

Once purchased from Coe, Rhodes and Gibson would split the product and mix it with a bulking agent to maximise the sales for extra profit.

During the investigation over 100 exhibits were produced as evidence in the case, over £1,000 in cash was seized and a number of other suspects have also been arrested and are being dealt with separately.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Sam Rivers, said: “Drug supply is an absolute scourge on our communities, it causes nothing but misery, it preys on the vulnerable while the suppliers live the high life.

“A large percentage of crime can also be traced back to drugs in some degree which is why North Yorkshire Police will continue to target drug dealers and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 and speaking to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.