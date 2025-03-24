Eastfield man receives suspended sentence after admitting sexual communication with children
Ian Horsman, 62, of Eastway, Eastfield, appeared at York Crown Court today (Monday March 24) where he was handed a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £150 court costs and £187 surcharge.
Horsman was placed on the Register of Sex Offenders and made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual communication with a child when he appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on February 10 2025.
The evidence had been provided by an Online Child Activist Group (OCAG) who had confronted Horsman on Dunslow Road, Eastfield, on the morning of September 16 2023.
He had in fact been chatting online with OCAG ‘decoys’ – adults playing the role of children - on September 2 and again on September 16 2023.
Police were called to the scene and the OCAG handed over the evidence to the officers.
Horsman was arrested and subsequently charged.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Edwards, of Scarborough & Ryedale CID, said: “Although the offences in this case were committed against fictional profiles and not real children, it was clear in the evidence that Horsman showed a high level of sexual grooming and perseverance towards who he believed were girls aged 14 and 12.
“This is deeply concerning behaviour and North Yorkshire Police will relentlessly pursue such offenders who pose a serious risk to children.”