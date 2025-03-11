Latest - Scarborough man appears at court accused of murdering James Roberts
A man has appeared in court today charged with the murder of 24-year-old James Roberts in Scarborough.
Mr Roberts suffered fatal injuries following an incident in the town’s Silver Street just before 1.45am on Saturday March 8, and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Today (March 11), Corrie Davies, 26, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.
The case was sent to Leeds Crown Court and Davies was remanded in custody until that hearing, which will take place on March 13.