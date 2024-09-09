Scarborough man admits causing death of teen by careless driving while unfit to drive through drink and drugs
Jack Tomlinson, 21, appeared at York Crown Court today when he admitted causing the death of Harry Coupland while unfit to drive through drink and drugs.
The fatal accident in Langdale End, in the North York Moors near Scarborough, occurred at about 11.30pm on August 13, 2021, when a red Citroen C3 driven by Tomlinson struck a tree on an unclassified road at Bickley Gate.
The five teenagers - three boys and two girls - who were travelling in the car were all taken to hospital where Mr Coupland, 18, was pronounced dead two days later.
Tomlinson tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a cannabis derivative, and tested positive for alcohol.
Judge Simon Hickey adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports but told Tomlinson: “I have to warn you, for this type of offending, custody will be thought of first and foremost.”
Tomlinson, of Farside Road, West Ayton, was released on unconditional bail until sentence on October 31.