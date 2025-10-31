Scarborough man handed five-year Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

Robert Viv Chinchen - Image: North Yorkshire Police

Today (Friday October 31), Scarborough Magistrates’ Court has given a five-year Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) to 36-year-old Robert Viv Chinchen.

Chinchen, of no fixed address, was the subject of an interim STRO in July this year to allow time for Magistrates to process the evidence from the police investigation which was led by PC Sophie Milner of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The investigation began in August 2024 and gathered substantial evidence putting Chinchen in a role in exploiting multiple victims and other vulnerable people within the local community.

Evidence relating to the victims was provided on their behalf by partner agencies including Horizons Drug and Alcohol Services, Social Services, IDAS and North Yorkshire Council, such was the victims’ fear of repercussions.

The STRO is a first in North Yorkshire and is a civil order, however, failure to comply with the STRO is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to five years.

Police can use the STRO in cases where an individual has not been convicted of a slavery or human trafficking offence but suspected of posing a significant risk of harm.

As part of the order, Chinchen is prohibited from.

1. Entering any property (on a list of 44 properties across Scarborough) unless formally residing there with prior written permission from the relevant authority, such as North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Council Services or National Probation Service.

2. Being in possession of a mobile phone that is not registered with North Yorkshire Police.

3. Using or threatening violence, intimidation, coercion or harassment against any person for the purpose of:

a. Gaining access to that person’s accommodation or mobile phone; or

b. Controlling that person’s behaviour

4. Visiting the exclusion zone (as per the map on the image.)

The exclusion zone is made up of the Barrowcliff Estate, Northstead and Woodlands areas of Scarborough. The STRO will expire on October 30 2030.

PC Sophie Milner said, “This has been a challenging investigation, as victims of Chinchen’s behaviour don’t want to give evidence due to the fear of repercussions.

“Chinchen, whilst targeting and exploiting vulnerable members of our community, has had no regard for their emotional and psychological health.

“This has also had a greater impact on the wider community and supporting partners.

“I would like to thank those partners and the victims themselves, for showing courage to provide evidence to help secure the order.”

As a result of the investigation, PC Sophie Milner and Community Safety Officer Anna Button from North Yorkshire Council were awarded a Divisional Commanders Commendation for the work they have undertaken.

If you have been a victim of slavery, or know anyone who has, you can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You can also report to professional bodies, such as (but not restricted to) housing providers, North Yorkshire Council, Horizons Drug and Alcohol Services and IDAS.