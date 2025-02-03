Scarborough roofer fined by court after taking cash for work he never did

Donovan Morley-Clough pleaded guilty to two offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008. Credit: North Yorkshire Police.

A roofer who took money from customers for work he never carried out has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after an investigation by North Yorkshire Council’s trading standards team.

Donovan Morley-Clough, also known as Donovan Morley, formerly of North Marine Drive, Scarborough, traded as DNIJ Home Improvements.

He appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on January 31 after pleading guilty to two offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

Officers began an investigation into Morley-Clough after receiving a complaint from a resident of East Ayton.

The complainant had paid him £1,000 as a deposit for repointing and ridge tile work and to book and pay for scaffolding.

Despite telling her that work would begin a week later, Morley-Clough never did any of the work and failed to book scaffolding.

When the customer tried to contact him to secure a refund, he blocked her on Facebook and failed to answer any messages.

The investigation revealed a second customer in Holme on Spalding Moor, East Riding, who had paid Morley-Clough £1,100 as a deposit for materials for soffit and guttering work.

Again, Morley-Clough failed to do any work or supply materials.

He ignored the customer’s requests for a refund, although he eventually repaid her £550 in three monthly instalments after she contacted his girlfriend.

The magistrates were told Morley-Clough is now unemployed and receiving Universal Credit.

They said Morley-Clough must pay compensation of £1,000 and £550 respectively as well as a fine and costs totalling £950.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for trading standards, Cllr Greg White, said: “Morley-Clough’s actions caused a great deal of worry to these householders.

“He left them out of pocket and having to set additional money aside for reputable tradesmen to do the work he had been paid to do.

“It is completely unacceptable for a trader to act in this way, and I am pleased that the court ordered full compensation to be paid to his former customers despite his now limited means.”

Anybody looking for a tradesperson is encouraged to take recommendations from friends or family and source at least three quotes beforehand.

Residents can report rogue traders or get advice from the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

More information can be found on the council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/trading-standards

The Government-endorsed scheme Trustmark can be found at www.trustmark.org.uk.