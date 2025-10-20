Scarborough shop owner and employee fined after probe into illegal vapes and unsafe fireworks storage

A Scarborough shop owner and his employee have both been fined after investigations into illegal vapes and unsafe storage of fireworks.

Nathan Pratt, of Westway, Eastfield, was found to have 2,653 illegal vapes in his possession when officers from North Yorkshire Council’s trading standards team visited the American Sweets and Vapes Outlet on Castle Road, in November last year.

Of the total, 147 were found to contain more than the permitted maximum of two millilitres of nicotine containing liquid.

The law states vapes should have a limit of two millilitres of nicotine containing liquid, or 600 puffs, to reduce the amount people inhale.

A further 2,506 vapes did not comply with labelling, packaging and information requirements.

Appearing at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Oct 17), Pratt pleaded guilty to offences under the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 and was fined £323, ordered to pay a £129 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Following a separate investigation, Pratt’s employee, Stephen Royds, of High Street, Eastfield, pleaded guilty to keeping fireworks in an unsafe manner, contrary to the terms of his licence.

While Royds held a licence for the storage of HT4 lower hazard fireworks in a display space and metal cabinet, he was found to have stored them outside these units when officers visited two days after the initial call to the premises.

He was also found to have kept HT3 fireworks at the location.

These pose a greater risk and are normally only available from specialist online suppliers or those with premises that specialise in the supply to the public.

Royds, who also pleaded guilty at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Oct 17), was fined £346, ordered to pay a £138 victim surcharge and £300 in costs after contravening the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Richard Foster, whose responsibilities include trading standards, said the authority would not hesitate to prosecute shop owners and staff who did not comply with the law.

He said: “Though separate cases, the actions of both men put the public at risk.

"Our trading standards officers work diligently on behalf of residents to expose such practices, and I would like to thank them for their efforts in securing these convictions.

“We are also indebted to the public who often bring these situations to light, and I would remind people that they can contact us in confidence should they have any concerns about shops or other premises in their communities.”

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/trading-standards for more information.