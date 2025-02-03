'Sexual predator' who raped woman in Bridlington sentenced to 21 years in prison

Jonathon Newby - Image: Humberside Police

A ‘sexual predator’ who assaulted a woman with a weapon before raping her in the street has today (Monday February 3) been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Jonathon Newby, 34-years-old, of Gypsey Road, was found guilty by a unanimous jury of three counts of rape, using an offensive weapon to threaten, carrying a weapon with the intention of committing a sexual offence, and wounding causing grievous bodily harm, following a nine-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court in November 2024.

Early on Sunday March 19 2023, Newby, wearing a face covering and hoodie, lurked in the shadows before following a woman for around half an hour as she walked home from a night out.

Whilst in the vicinity of a wooded area on Bessingby Industrial Estate, he then attacked her from behind, assaulting her with a bladed weapon before raping her and fleeing the scene.

The woman spoke to two officers on high visibility patrol in the Ramsey Road area, and Newby’s description was then circulated amongst police teams.

An area search was conducted, and Newby was swiftly located walking in the direction of Bessingby Road, back towards the scene of the crime.

He was arrested and immediately taken into custody for questioning, where he remained until he was charged with the offences three days later.

Officer in the case Detective Constable Ethan Anderson from Humberside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: “I cannot begin to put into words the bravery and courage the woman has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings, and I want to offer my sincerest thanks and praise as she has helped take an evil man off our streets.

“Newby is a sexual predator who subjected a woman to a horrific and utterly traumatising ordeal for his own perverse needs.

“By refusing to admit his despicable crimes he has then put her through further torment, having to relive the ordeal in a trial.

“I hope today’s result reassures the community of Bridlington, and the wider community of the Humberside Police area, that we will never tolerate or condone any form of violence against women or girls and will always prioritise safeguarding victims and protecting communities.

“To any victims of rape or sexual assault, I would urge you to please, come forward and report it to us.

“We will do all we can to take action against those responsible and bring them to justice. By working closely with other organisations, such as charities, agencies, and local authorities, we can also ensure you are offered the help and support that is needed following these types of offences.

“You can report the crime directly to us through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency, or you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”