These are the latest Scarborough and Whitby cases to be heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 22.

Daniel Pinkney, aged 33, of no fixed address, received a seven-week jail sentence after he admitted assaulting a woman, assaulting and obstructing police officers, shop theft and using threatening behaviour. He assaulted the named woman and the police constable in Whitby on August 14. On the same day, he stole more than £16 of beer from a shop in the town and resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. He was ordered to pay the woman £50 compensation. Pinkney also admitted assaulting a police officer and using threatening behaviour in Regent Street, Scarborough, on September 9, and stealing three crates of Stella Artois worth £18.45 from the Co-op on Langborne Road, Whitby, on September 19. There was no separate penalty for using threatening behaviour at Tate Hill Pier in Sandside, Whitby, on the same day.

Zain Osman, aged 31, of Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, received a 12-month community order for shoplifting. He stole £12 of alcohol from B&M Stores and £150 of shoes from Millets in Scarborough on October 6. As part of the community order, Osman will have to undergo a nine-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 24.

Carl Pilmer, aged 56, of Swainsea Lane, Pickering, was fined £198 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A169 at High Horcum. He was driving a motorbike which was travelling above the 60mph speed limit on September 3 last year. He was ordered to pay £400 costs and a £79 surcharge.

George Haylett, aged 44, of New Queen Street, Scarborough, was ordered to carry out unpaid-work hours and rehabilitation activity for committing an offence during the operational period of a community order. The new offence was in breach of the original order imposed in May 2023 for assault and criminal damage. He was not sentenced for breaching the order, which was revoked, but sentenced instead for the original offences. Haylett was ordered to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 28.

Ken Mannan, aged 53, of Stepney Drive, Scarborough, received a 20-month motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis following a suspected road traffic offence. Mannan pleaded guilty, on the day he was due to face trial, to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test in Stepney Drive. The offences occurred on February 10. He received a 12-month community order with a 63-day alcohol-abstinence-and-monitoring programme and up to five days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £400 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Andrew Noon, aged 61, of Prospect Road, Scarborough, was given a 17-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified. He was driving on Burniston Road when the offence was detected on April 16. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Benjamin Scaife, aged 19, of Ravine Hill, Filey, was fined £253 and had six points added to his licence for failing to report a car accident in which he was involved. He was driving on Main Street, West Lutton, near Malton, when the accident occurred on April 14. Damage was caused to a national speed limit sign. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £101. There was no separate penalty for failing to stop after the accident.

Anthony Kelly, aged 45, of Spreight Lane, Scarborough, was given a 26-week suspended jail sentence for carrying a knife in public. The offence occurred in Scarborough on July 28, when Kelly also stole alcohol from One Stop Stores and clothing of an unknown value from TK Maxx. He was ordered to pay £6 compensation to One Stop Stores for the theft of the alcohol. He admitted a separate shoplifting offence which occurred on August 13, when he stole Creatine worth £50 from Holland & Barrett in Scarborough. As part of the suspended sentence, he was ordered to complete up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. A separate offence of failing to surrender to the custody of Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12 was met with a two-week suspended jail sentence, which would run concurrently with the substantive sentence.

Myles Blakeborough, aged 34, of Woodcock Road, Flamborough, received a 16-week jail sentence for threatening behaviour. The incident occurred in Scarborough on October 12. Blakeborough admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause alarm or distress to a person who was “providing a public service”. A separate allegation of being drunk and disorderly at Scarborough Railway Station on the same date was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Dan Cornea, aged 30, of Crown Crescent, Scarborough, received a 22-month motoring ban for drink driving. He was driving on Valley Road, Scarborough, when the offence occurred on October 13. A drink-drive test revealed that he had 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £192 surcharge.

Natalie Smith, aged 28, of Hallgarth, Pickering, was given an 18-month motoring ban for drink driving. She was driving on Newgate Road, Lockton, in Pickering, when the offence occurred on October 14. She was fined £276 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £110.

Robin Scott, aged 38, from Whitby, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a police officer. The assault occurred at Scott’s address in Rosedale Close on December 23 last year. He was ordered to pay £400 costs. As part of the community order, he will have to complete 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay the officer £80 compensation. There was no separate penalty for obstructing a second officer during the same incident.