These are the latest Scarborough area cases to be heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates' Court

The following cases were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 12.

Callum Millburn, aged 27, of Dale Edge, Eastfield, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order for the protection of a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Millburn from contacting, harassing, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her home.

Claire Ross, aged 38, of Queens Parade, Scarborough, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for stealing £234 of clothing from Next in Scarborough. She pleaded guilty to the offence.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 18:

Graham Bulman, aged 38, of Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough, received a six-month conditional discharge after he was caught with cannabis at the Central Railway Station in Westborough. He admitted the offence which occurred on March 12. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Sam Woodward, aged 27, of Milner Avenue, Driffield, received a 24-week suspended prison sentence and 12-month motoring ban for dangerous driving. He was riding a motorcycle on the B1248 Beverley Road, south of Norton-on-Derwent, when the offence occurred on May 31. The jail sentence was suspended for 12 months. Woodward was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Michael White, aged 42, of Quarry Mount, Scarborough, received a 12-month community order for attacking two police officers and possessing cannabis at the Grand Hotel. The offences occurred on August 21 at the hotel in St Nicholas Cliff where he assaulted the police constables and was caught with the Class B drug. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge. As part of the community order, he must complete up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity and a 120-day alcohol-abstinence-and-monitoring programme. He was ordered to pay £75 to each of the two officers he assaulted.

Joshua Barclay, aged 23, received a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work after he admitted going equipped for theft, carrying a kitchen knife and damaging a metal door and charity collection box on the Scarborough foreshore. Barclay, of Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, took a hacksaw, an adjustable spanner and wire cutters to Foreshore Road on November 22 last year when he caused £423 of damage to a metal door and fence belonging to North Yorkshire Council, for which he was made to pay £236.50 compensation. He also damaged the restored wartime mine on the seafront which had been converted into a charity collection box and belonged to North Yorkshire County Council’s harbour master. As part of the community order, Barclay must also complete up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

Mark Plumstead, aged 45, received a six-month conditional discharge for damaging a neighbour’s vehicle. Plumstead, of St Hilda’s Street, Sherburn, was ordered to pay the owner £728 for the damage caused. He admitted the offence which occurred on April 10. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

Anthony Thurlow, aged 37, of North Marine Road, Scarborough, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £20 compensation for stealing food items from One Stop Stores in the town. He admitted the offence which occurred on October 5.

David Wade, aged 50, of St Leonard’s Crescent, Scarborough, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a named man at the One Stop Shop on North Marine Road and stealing more than £30 of food and alcohol from the store. He admitted the offences which occurred on November 1. As part of the order, Wade must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 10 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay the assault victim £100 compensation, as well as £31.50 to the shop for the theft of the goods.