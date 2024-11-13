These are the latest Scarborough, Pickering and Whitby cases to be heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court

Scarborough Magistrates' Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 4:

Vincent Sherwood, 47, of Trinity Road, Bridlington, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman in Scarborough. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Sherwood from contacting, intimidating, harassing and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering premises at two named addresses in Scarborough.

Winston Keech, 59, of Lealholm, Whitby, was given a six-month conditional discharge for possessing a firearm without a certificate. The 12-gauge, Mossberg pump-action shotgun was discovered on November 7 last year at a farmhouse in Moor Lane, Littlebeck. Keech was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £26 statutory surcharge. The court made a deprivation order to confiscate the firearm and ammunition. Keech admitted the offence.

Zachary Blades-Wilkinson, 23, of Cross Street, Scarborough, was fined £300 for threatening behaviour in the town centre. The incident occurred in St Nicholas Street on October 19 when he used threatening behaviour towards a named man, causing fear of violence. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 5:

Thomas Crook, 37, of Esplanade, Scarborough, received a 26-week jail sentence for stalking a named woman. He admitted the two-month stalking campaign which occurred between September 1 and November 4 during which time he sent the victim “excessive messages and voicemails, some of which were threatening”, causing her “serious alarm or distress”. The jail sentence was imposed because the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” and it was aggravated by being committed while Crook was on bail. The court also noted that he had a “flagrant disregard” for court orders, people and their property”. He was also on a community order at the time for offences against the same victim. As well as the jail sentence, Crook was slapped with a two-year restraining order which prohibits him contacting the victim and entering her street in Scarborough.

Zac Rhodes, 33, from Scarborough but of no fixed abode, received a six-month conditional discharge for possessing a Class C drug, namely unprescribed Valium. It was found on his person at Scarborough Police Station on February 28.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 8:

Clint Steven Anderson, 46, of Carr Field Close, Pickering, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic-violence-protection order designed to stop him harassing a named woman. The order had been imposed in mid-October to prevent him harassing, intimidating and contacting the woman, but he breached it on November 6 by being in contact with her.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 9:

Jack Merry, 24, of no fixed abode, was fined and ordered to pay compensation to the Co-op for the theft of meat products from its branch in Newby. The first theft occurred on November 5 when he stole about £200 of meat from the Co-op store in Newlands Park Drive. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation for the thefts and fined £100. He was ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge. The second theft occurred on October 26 when he stole about £150 of meat from the same shop. He was ordered to pay £75 compensation for those thefts.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 11:

Steven Noble, 40, of Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, received a 12-month conditional discharge for shop theft and assaulting a named woman. He stole two bottles of wine worth just under £20 from a service station in Scarborough on July 23 and assaulted the woman on the same day. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £19.58 compensation for the theft of the alcohol.

Callum Russell, 18, of Old Farm Close, Pickering, received a nine-month driving ban for failing to stop after an accident. He was driving a VW Bora when he failed to stop after crashing into, and damaging, a road sign in Swainsea Lane on August 6. He was also made subject to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 statutory surcharge. There were no separate penalties for driving without due care and attention and without a licence or insurance.

Matthew Briggs, 36, of Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough, was imprisoned for 26 weeks for sending a message threatening to break a man’s legs and burn his house down. Briggs admitted sending a communication threatening death or serious harm. The offence occurred on February 19 when he also threatened to burn down the house in Scarborough belonging to the named man and his wife. The court imposed a jail sentence because of “the nature of the threats which were horrific” and Briggs had “no desire to address your issues with drugs” and he had a “history of non-compliance with court orders”. Briggs was also slapped with a three-year restraining order which prohibits him approaching and contact the victims and entering their street in Scarborough.

Joe Byrne, 20, received a six-month conditional discharge for criminal damage. He broke a wooden gate at the shared property where he lived on Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, on October 10. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Zach Bowes, 27, of The Avenue, Filey, received an eight-month conditional discharge for possessing cannabis. He was caught with the Class B drug in Scarborough on October 28.