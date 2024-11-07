These are the latest Scarborough, Whitby and Malton cases to be heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates' Court

The following cases were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 28.

Richard Jones, aged 36, from Malton, was given a three-year motoring ban for drug-driving. He was driving on Commercial Street, Norton, when the offence occurred on April 26. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive element of cannabis. Jones, of Parliament Street, Norton, was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a £100 statutory surcharge.

Stuart Daniels, aged 47, of Dartmoor Lane, Seamer, received a 12-month motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis following a suspected driving offence. The offence occurred at the Salford Custody Suite on June 30 when he failed to provide a specimen of blood. As well as the driving ban, Daniels received a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was also fined £120 for failing to turn up at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on September 10. There were no separate penalties for driving without a licence and insurance in Dorking, Surrey, on June 30.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 25:

Scarborough Magistrates' Court

Steven Noble, aged 40, of Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, received a 20-week jail sentence after he breached a community order by the commission of a new offence. Noble wasn’t sentenced for the breach but was re-sentenced for the original offences which occasioned the community order, which was imposed in May for offences of assault, theft from the person and burglary. The new offences were the theft of £35 of Jack Daniel’s whisky from Sainsbury’s supermarket in Scarborough on September 10 and stealing £30 of wine from B&M the following day.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 1:

Steven Duff, of Prince of Wales Terrace, Scarborough, was ordered to carry out further rehabilitation work after he admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence handed down for sexual assault and attacking an emergency worker. He failed to comply with its community requirements by missing two rehabilitation-activity appointments in September. To mark the breach, he was ordered to carry out up to five extra rehabilitation-activity days within the 12-month suspension period. The existing suspended sentence was imposed in August for two counts of sexual assault and assaulting an emergency worker. The court ordered that the original requirements, including an alcohol-treatment programme, should continue.

William Enery Turner Lawson, aged 32, of no fixed address, was fined £180 for using an electric skateboard without insurance on a public road in Scarborough. He was found guilty of the offence which occurred on Seamer Road on January 20 last year. By using the Trampa skateboard without insurance on a public road, he was in contravention of Section 143 of the Road Traffic Act. He was ordered to pay £400 costs and a £48 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 4:

Bethany Tomkinson, aged 29, of Stock Close, Norton, was fined £40 for damaging a neighbour’s vehicle. She admitted the offence which occurred on July 28. There was no separate penalty for using threatening behaviour towards the female owner of the vehicle. Tomkinson was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 victim surcharge.

Deborah Bottomley, aged 52, from Whitby, was fined £80 for harassing a named woman. She harassed the woman between April 24 and May 2 by sending her an abusive Facebook message and ringing her workplace five times “regarding the status of her employment”. Bottomley, of Birch Avenue, Sleights, was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

David Flinton, aged 43, of Spreight Lane Steps, Scarborough, was fined £140 for using threatening behaviour. The incident occurred in Westborough, Scarborough, on October 16. He was ordered to pay £85 costs. There was no separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly during the same incident.

Ellen Gretton, aged 38, from Malton, was fined £120 for shoplifting. She admitted stealing about £50 of items from Boyes department store in Scarborough on September 24. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Eric Harvey, aged 60, of Church Street, Whitby, was fined £233 for breaching a non-molestation order. He admitted the offence which occurred in Whitby on March 13. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £93 surcharge. There were no separate penalties for three further counts of breaching the order which had been imposed in August 2023 for the protection of a named woman.

James Hanrahan, aged 21, of Tara Park, Malton, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. The offence occurred on the A64 in Malton on September 2. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive element of cannabis. He was fined £233 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £93 surcharge.

John Senior, aged 56, of Manham Hill, Eastfield, received a six-month conditional discharge for possessing a CS gas device. The weapon was discovered at a property in High Street, Eastfield, on November 27 last year. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Michael Ward, aged 20, of Back Lane, Flixton, received a six-month motoring ban for driving without a test certificate. He admitted the offence which occurred on October 14 on Dean Road, Scarborough. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs for failing to turn up at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on October 31. There were no separate penalties for careless driving in Queens Parade, Scarborough, on April 18, driving without insurance and possessing cannabis in James Street on October 14. There was no separate penalty for failing to stop his vehicle when required to do so by a police officer in Queens Parade on October 14.