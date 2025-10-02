Three Scarborough men cleared at court over death of man in town
Three Scarborough men have cleared by a jury at the end of a 15-day trial at Leeds Crown Court following the death of a man in the town earlier in the year.
James Roberts, 24, from Alne, died after being struck by a white Audi being driven on Silver Street in Scarborough in the early hours of March 8.
A three-week trial at Leeds Crown Court has resulted in the following outcome:
Cory Davies, 27, of Victoria Park Avenue, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter and was found not guilty by the jury on both counts.
Derek Roye, 67, of Victoria Park Avenue, was found not guilty of a charge of manslaughter, which he’d denied and Jakub Sobszak, 32, of New Queen Street, was found not guilty of a charge of manslaughter, which he’d too denied.