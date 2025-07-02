A Whitby man has been jailed for five years and 10 months for raping a woman in the town.

Luke David Wilson, 31, of Rosedale Close, pleaded guilty to the offence just before a three-day trial was about to start at York Crown Court on Tuesday July 1.

Wilson also admitted sexual assault by penetration on the victim, who was aged in her late 20s when it occurred, at an address in Whitby between 5.20am and 6.20am on Saturday July 8, 2023.

He was remanded into custody ahead of the sentencing on WednesdayJuly 2, as he had breached both police and court bail.

North Yorkshire Police said that Wilson carried out a prolonged sexual attack on the victim, despite her repeated shouts of “no” to Wilson – she had only consented to a cuddle following a night out in the town.

When interviewed by detectives, Wilson stated they had consensual sex.

He maintained this position right up until the start of the trial on Tuesday when he changed his pleas to guilty.

Police said he also changed his account entirely regarding the events that morning, stating that he had no recollection of what had happened.

Det Con Charlotte White, of the Scarborough and Ryedale Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “The victim in this case has shown nothing but courage and determination throughout.

"I thank her for her bravery and patience while the investigation has been ongoing.

“The victim had the strength to make a report to the police and the outcome at court is a testament to her strength.

"She has ensured that a serious sexual offender has been taken off the streets.”

DC White added: “As for Wilson, he has not shown a shred of remorse to the victim or for his dreadful actions.

“It is clear he had no understanding of the seriousness of the investigation and the offences for which he has now pleaded guilty to.

“He waited until the first day of trial to enter his guilty pleas, further prolonging the stress and anxiety for the victim.

“We will continue to strive to apprehend those who cause violence against women and girls, and I hope this case shows that action will be taken against such offenders and victims will be listened to and fully supported.”

Wilson has also been placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for the rest of his life.

The victim’s Personal Statement was read out in full at the sentencing hearing in which she said that as a result of the attack, any affection makes her sick to her stomach and she cannot even hug her own mother any more.

“I went from being a trusting, outgoing and independent person to being a shell of myself and I was just going through the motions of day-to-day life.

“I can no longer trust men, whether that be in a relationship or family members, and I have found myself resentful towards males,” the statement read.

“I hope that one day I can move on, however it has now been two years, and I still have nightmares and panic attacks nearly every night.

"I miss the old me and how loveable I was, and how much trust I had in people.

"I always saw the best in everyone, and now I see the worst.”