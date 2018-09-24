Coventry University receives student experience accolade

Coventry University, which has a campus in Scarborough, has been awarded a major accolade in recognition of the quality of its student experience in the latest Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide.

It has been named ‘University of the Year for Student Experience’ and ranks in the top 50 in the 2019 edition of the prestigious league table, with the guide’s editors describing the university as “innovative” and “bold” in its vision for students.

CU Scarborough is Coventry University Group’s campus on the Yorkshire Coast, and was launched in the town in 2015.

Times and Sunday Times editors cite “consistently outstanding” student support services and the transformation of its portfolio of courses – including through campuses in Scarborough and London – as factors in Coventry’s strong performance in this weekend’s guide.

Commenting on Coventry’s latest award, Alastair McCall, editor of the guide, said: “Coventry is no stranger to a place on the podium in our annual University of the Year awards. It has become one of the most innovative of modern universities, bold with its brand and its vision of what the 21st century student experience should be.

“Students are responding: applications are up and once they get here, they give a ringing endorsement year in year out of the university’s outstanding efforts on their behalf.”

The news comes just weeks after the Times Higher Education magazine Europe-wide league table ranked Coventry University top in the UK – and third on the continent – for how well it engages with its students.

Coventry University Vice-chancellor John Latham said: “This is wonderful news and is especially welcome just as thousands of students are arriving at our campuses in Coventry, London and Scarborough to begin or resume their educational journey with us.

“Moreover, it’s further vindication of the focus we place on ensuring an excellent experience for our students – be that through top quality teaching, excellent facilities or the availability of employment and international placement opportunities – which is at the heart of everything we do.”