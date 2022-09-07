The road is closed from the A64 turn off at Old Malton roundabout, to the Kirby Misperton junction next to the Beansheaf hotel.

Emergency services are at the scene.A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please avoid the area at this time and find alternative routes. Traffic can divert via Kirby Misperton from the Pickering side.”

The road was closed at around 10.30am, and updates are to follow.