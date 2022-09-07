Crash shuts A169 near Old Malton as police appeal for witnesses

A Hyundai Getz came off the road just before the Flamingo Land turn-off between Kirby Misperton and Bean Sheaf Lane at 8.55am, on Wednesday September 7.

The road was closed until 1.20pm.

Emergency Services attended the scene, and the driver was treated by an air ambulance before being taken to hospital.

The A169 between Old Malton and Pickering has been closed following a crash.

Their injuries are not serious.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are asking for anybody with dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation to contact the police by their website or by calling 101.