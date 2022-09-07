News you can trust since 1882
Crash shuts A169 near Old Malton as police appeal for witnesses

The road between Old Malton and Pickering was closed following a single-vehicle crash.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:40 pm

A Hyundai Getz came off the road just before the Flamingo Land turn-off between Kirby Misperton and Bean Sheaf Lane at 8.55am, on Wednesday September 7.

The road was closed until 1.20pm.

Emergency Services attended the scene, and the driver was treated by an air ambulance before being taken to hospital.

The A169 between Old Malton and Pickering has been closed following a crash.

Their injuries are not serious.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are asking for anybody with dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation to contact the police by their website or by calling 101.

Quote reference number 12220160222 when pasing on information.

