Crash shuts A169 near Old Malton as police appeal for witnesses
The road between Old Malton and Pickering was closed following a single-vehicle crash.
A Hyundai Getz came off the road just before the Flamingo Land turn-off between Kirby Misperton and Bean Sheaf Lane at 8.55am, on Wednesday September 7.
The road was closed until 1.20pm.
Emergency Services attended the scene, and the driver was treated by an air ambulance before being taken to hospital.
Their injuries are not serious.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and are asking for anybody with dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation to contact the police by their website or by calling 101.
Quote reference number 12220160222 when pasing on information.