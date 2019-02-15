Create your own postcard-sized works of art to celebrate Cleveland Way’s 50th anniversary

Established and emerging artists are being invited to create miniature works of art using the long distance National Trail that runs across the North York Moors National Park as their source of inspiration.

The artists’ work will be displayed on postcards for the Cleveland Way in Miniature exhibition which will be staged at the National Park’s Inspired by… gallery in Danby in late spring.

The exhibition, which will run from May 11 until June 9 as part of the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Way, will create a raft of original and affordable art for visitors to buy.

Artists can submit up to six original pieces of postcard art using any medium – from drawings, photographs and paintings through to printmaking and textiles.

Applications and artwork must be with the gallery by May 1 and more information can be found on www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/join

To add to the intrigue the postcards will remain unsigned when they are on display, with the artist’s name only being revealed after each card has been purchased.

Sally Ann Smith, curator for the Inspired by… gallery, said: “Since the Cleveland Way was first established, the 109-mile route between Helmsley and Filey has provided a fantastic way for artists to access such an inspiring landscape.

“The trail has also found its way into the affections of so many other people which is why it makes sense to stage an exhibition where visitors can easily collect a piece of art that marks the anniversary.

“We know how popular previous postcard exhibitions have been with artwork flying off the walls as visitors love the fact they can buy and take home something that is original and collectible.”

Cleveland Way in Miniature will run alongside the Inspired by… gallery’s 109 Miles exhibition, presenting a major new body of work created by the National Trail’s artist in residence Debbie Loane from Easingwold.

Other celebration plans to commemorate the Cleveland Way’s half centenary include a special event at Helmsley on the actual day of the anniversary on 24 May; and two annual walking festivals which will be dedicated to routes along the trail.

