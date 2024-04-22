Crews called to tackle gorse fire they believe was deliberately at Eastfield, Scarborough
Scarborough firefighters and a team in an off-road Argocat vehicle from Kirkbymoorside were called out to a gorse fire which they believe was started on purpose.
Crews used backpack sprayers and high pressure lances to extinguish two separate seats of fire, measuring a total of 31 square metres, when called out to the incident at 5.53pm on Sunday April 21.
A Scarborough appliance later also attended a waste paper bin well alight on Marine Drive.
Crews put out the fire and dampened down the surrounding area.