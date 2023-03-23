News you can trust since 1882
Crews from three fire stations called to report of smoke at Scarborough Swimming Pool

Fire crews from Scarborough, Filey and Robin Hoods Bay responded to reports of smoke in a shower area at a swimming pool.

By Louise Perrin
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 09:32 GMT
Crews were called to the incident at 7.33pm on Wednesday evening
The call was received at 7.33pm and firefighters from the three stations responded to the incident on Burniston Road.

Crews carried out an investigation but located no sign of any fire.

A full inspection was also carried out using thermal imaging camera.

This is believed to be a false alarm.

