12 people arrested as Humberside Police intensifies operation targeting County Lines drug dealers

Humberside Police officers have taken part in the national County Lines Intensification Week, carrying out several warrants and arresting 12 people. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police

Five of those arrested during the operation have been charged in connection with drug dealing and the exploitation of children into organised crime.

During the week, officers also seized over £8,500 worth of drugs, more than £7,000, and weapons including a machete.

In addition to the warrants and targeted action the Humberside Police Roads Crime team worked with colleagues in North Yorkshire in arresting four people and seizing, what is thought to be, a stolen car, a quantity of class B drugs, cash and three mobile phones, believed to be used in connection with county lines drug dealing.

Leading the Humberside Police operation was Chief Inspector Chris Swaby.

He said: “We target organised crime daily, but weeks like this allow us to intensify our disruption and can have a large impact in a shorter space of time.

“It’s important we take people involved in drug dealing off our streets.

“At the core of County Lines drugs operations are exploited children and vulnerable adults that need help to break the chain and be set free from exploitation.

“It’s also imperative that we take dangerous drugs out of our communities, as drug dealing is often accompanied by violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“I would like to once again thank the public for their support, as without information from our communities we couldn’t have the impact we do.

“Investigations relating to organised crime can be lengthy and complex and enforcement may not be taken immediately, but I would like to reassure you that everything we receive helps us to build a bigger picture and ultimately bring people to justice.

“Our community policing teams went into schools across the region and also worked alongside partners at British Transport Police and the local authorities to have a presence at train stations across the region. Young people are often exploited into trafficking drugs from other parts of the country using the rail network. Spotting those children and who may be travelling alone and bringing drugs into our communities are identified and suitable action taken with them to try and tackle the issues further up the county lines ladders.