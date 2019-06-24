12 unsolved crimes on the railways around Scarborough in 2018

Records were obtained from British Transport Police under the Freedom of Information Act, but the force would not give us further details of specific offences. It says it is “completely committed to reducing and preventing crime”. Crimes on trains are usually reported at the terminus station, but may have taken place elsewhere on the line. Read our full report on unsolved crime on North Yorkshire's railways here.

1. Harassment A public order offence of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress was reported at Malton station, at 7.20pm on February 9 last year. The victim did not want to press charges. Stock photo freelance

2. Common Assault A common assault was reported at Malton station on February 9 last year. The victim did not want to press charges. Stock photo freelance

3. Public order No suspect was identified for a serious public order offence where there was fear or provocation of violence that was reported at Scarborough station at 5.15pm on April 6 last year. Richard Ponter jpimedia

4. Violence against the person An assault occasioning actual bodily harm was reported at Scarborough station just before midnight on June 15 2018. The victim did not want to press charges. Richard Ponter jpimedia

