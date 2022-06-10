14 trainee detective constables start their first shifts with Humberside Police

The 14 officers are part of 170 new trainee detective constables who began their detective training in March at Police Now’s National Detective Programme academy. photo submitted

The 14-week Police Now academy – which is currently ongoing – is designed to equip participants with the core policing and leadership skills required in modern investigative work.

The academy includes a number of field training days in Police Now’s partner forces, where the trainee detectives gain experience on the frontline alongside their experienced tutor constables.

During his field training with Humberside Police’s Response team, Police Now officer Nathan LeQuelenec was the first on the scene after a stabbing and, alongside his tutor constable, worked to promptly retrieve evidence and take witness statements.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trainee detective constable LeQuelenec said: “We were called to reports of a stabbing and were told the incident involved a machete, so I had to brace myself for the scene.

“Luckily, the victim was stable and was being treated by the amazing paramedics.

“I supported my colleagues in preserving the scene for evidence, recording details and taking witness statements. Overall, it was an adrenaline fuelled night that was challenging but rewarding.”

Other incidents that the trainee detective constables responded to during their field training include a person arrested for failing to appear in court, a person arrested on suspicion of rape, a suspected suicide, an attempted suicide, a domestic abuse incident, an assault, an attempted burglary, a suspected theft and arson, a Section 32 stop and search and a number of mental health crises.

Officers also responded to an incident where a man was making threats towards a family inside a property.

On arrival, officers had items thrown at them, but thankfully no-one was injured and officers managed the situation, which is now an ongoing investigation.

The 14 officers are part of 170 new trainee detective constables who began their detective training in March at Police Now’s National Detective Programme academy.

When the academy ends later this month, the trainee detective constables will be permanently deployed into their respective police forces across England and Wales.