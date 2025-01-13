The month-long police campaign saw 151 people arrested across the region. Image: North Yorkshire Police

151 people were arrested during North Yorkshire Police’s Christmas Drink and Drug Drive campaign – including 20 in the Scarborough and district area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From these arrests, 102 people were arrested for alcohol related driving offences, 42 people were arrested for drug related driving offences.

Two people were arrested for both drink and drug driving offences and 17 people were arrested for failing to provide a specimen at the roadside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Tom Ibbetson, at North Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to thank all those who responded positively to our campaign by providing us with information and reporting drink and drug drivers, enabling us to take action to keep our roads safe.

“As part of this year’s campaign we launched a video to highlight how people’s inconsiderate actions can leave devastation which lasts a lifetime.

"Despite us sending out this hard-hitting message at the start of December, the figures make disappointing reading and show that a significant number of people have still made the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.

"There is no excuse, and our officers are working hard on each individual case to do all we can to prosecute those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the campaign has drawn to a close for another year, our work is ongoing all year round to tackle drink and drug driving.

"We will be out in force every day this year to target drivers who put themselves and others at risk in this way.

"The message is quite simple, we are not tolerating it and we will be relentless in our pursuit of those who flout the law and put other people’s lives at risk.”