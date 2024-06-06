17-year-old moped rider sustains bleed on the brain after collision on A64 near Malton
It happened at around 10.18pm on Thursday May 30 and involved a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a black Sym Mask moped.
The 17-year-old male rider of the moped was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for a fractured collar bone, a bleed on the brain and fluid on his abdomen.
He has now been discharged from hospital.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.
Anyone who has information which may assist police with their enquiries should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lewis Grainge.
Quote reference 12240095444 when passing on information.