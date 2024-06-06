17-year-old moped rider sustains bleed on the brain after collision on A64 near Malton

The 17-year old moped rider was taken to hospital where he was treated for a bleed on the brain.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following an injury-related collision on the A64 Eastbound at Old Malton.

It happened at around 10.18pm on Thursday May 30 and involved a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a black Sym Mask moped.

The 17-year-old male rider of the moped was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for a fractured collar bone, a bleed on the brain and fluid on his abdomen.

He has now been discharged from hospital.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone who has information which may assist police with their enquiries should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lewis Grainge.