2-in-1 burglaries at Laxton village

Humberside Police officers have issued an appeal following the 2 in 1 burglaries.

Humberside Police are investigating two burglaries in Laxton village.

Both were 2-in-1 burglaries – when entry was gained to the homes, car keys taken, and then cars stolen from the driveway.

Between 10:30pm on Thursday, May 15 and 7:20am on Friday, May 16, the offenders approached a property on Front Street.

They forced entry to a conservatory window, took car keys from inside the property, and then stole an Audi Q7 in blue from the driveway (crime number 25000066578).

Between 2am and 2:30am on Friday, May 16, offenders broke into a property on Back Street.

They snapped the lock on the patio doors, stole a mobile phone and car keys from inside the property, and then took a white BMW 330 from the driveway (crime number 25000066583).

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any CCTV footage (including video doorbell), saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time, or have any information about the offenders, please contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting the crime occurrence numbers above.

"Alternatively you could call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You don’t have to leave your name and you may even receive a reward.”

To keep your own property secure to reduce the opportunity for thieves, remember WIDEN.

•WINDOWS: Keep your windows closed and locked.

•INTERIOR: Put your interior lights on a timer or smart bulb.

•DOORS: Double or deadlock your doors.

•EXTERIOR: Put your exterior lights on a sensor (preferably dusk to dawn).

•NEIGHBOURS: Keep an eye out for neighbours.

The spokesperson added: “To assist us in identifying stolen property please consider property marking high value items using Forensic Marking or UV pens.

“You are also advised to register property at www.immobilise.com which is a free on-line property register used by police forces nationwide to reunite stolen goods to their owners.”