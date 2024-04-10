51-year-old HGV driver dies after collision on B1248 near Malton
It happened on the B1248 at Wharram Le Street at around 11.35am on Tuesday (April 9).
The 51-year-old driver of a red DAF articulated HGV towing an open flatbed trailer was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Police are supporting his family.
The collision also involved a green tractor and trailer which was carrying hay. The driver was a man aged in early 50s who is assisting police with enquiries. He was uninjured.
Both vehicles were traveling towards Norton when the collision occurred.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or seen the vehicles prior to the incident.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] from the Major Collision Investigation Team, or call 101, option 2, and ask for Gemma Brett.
Quote reference number 12240061639 when providing information.