62-year-old man assaulted in Whitby as police release CCTV footage of woman they'd like to speak to
The incident occurred at The Whitby Way Public House on Wellington Road in Whitby at 8.40pm on Friday, January 1 and involved an assault against a 62-year-old man from Whitby.
Police would like to speak to the person pictured on CCTV as we believe they will have important information that could assist our investigation.
Anyone who recognises the person on CCTV or who has any information that could assist the investigation, including any details about a female who had been sat with the victim throughout the evening, is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Craig Martin.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240003288.