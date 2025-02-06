70-year-old woman hit by car on pedestrian crossing in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 6th Feb 2025, 08:43 BST
A 70-year-old woman was taken to hospital following the incident
Police are appealing for information after a 70-year-old woman was hit by a car on Falsgrave Road.

Officers were called at 9:16am on Wednesday morning (February 5) to reports that a 70-year-old woman had been hit by a car on the pedestrian crossing from Falsgrave Road into Sainsburys.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, especially anyone who may have dash-cam or cycle-cam footage of the incident, to get in touch.

The vehicle involved was a black Nissan X-Trail.

Paramedics took the woman to Scarborough Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

The road was closed/restricted for a short time to allow investigation work to take place.

Anyone with information or any footage which will help with the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and asking for Alyssa Upton.

Quote reference 12250022041.

