70-year-old woman hit by car on pedestrian crossing in Scarborough
Officers were called at 9:16am on Wednesday morning (February 5) to reports that a 70-year-old woman had been hit by a car on the pedestrian crossing from Falsgrave Road into Sainsburys.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, especially anyone who may have dash-cam or cycle-cam footage of the incident, to get in touch.
The vehicle involved was a black Nissan X-Trail.
Paramedics took the woman to Scarborough Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
The road was closed/restricted for a short time to allow investigation work to take place.
Anyone with information or any footage which will help with the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and asking for Alyssa Upton.
Quote reference 12250022041.