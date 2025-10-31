82-year-old man in 'serious condition' following Helmsley collision

Officers are appealing for information following a serious collision in Helmsleyplaceholder image
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision at Bridge Street, Market Place, Helmsley.

It happened at around 12.29pm on Thursday (October 30) and involved a black Skoda Yeti and an 82-year-old pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a local man, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the Skoda Yeti an 81-year-old man from the local area, is assisting police with the investigation.

The road was closed whilst police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle involved to be recovered but has since reopened.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Huw Walkey.

Quote reference 12250205052 when passing on information.

