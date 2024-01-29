News you can trust since 1882
A fight which led to a dog attack in Scarborough prompts police appeal for witnesses

Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses following a violent attack on Dale Edge, Eastfield that spilled out into the street.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT
Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses following a violent attack on Dale Edge, Eastfield that spilled out into the street.

It happened just after 4pm on the afternoon of Saturday, January 27.

A man approached the gate of a property and began shouting threats of violence to the people inside.

This caused a fight that spilled out onto a public footpath where a man was assaulted and attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier dog.

The victim suffered minor injuries to their face and arm.

There were a number of people in the area at the time and police are appealing for them to come forward.

The suspect was wearing a black top and grey trousers and the bull terrier dog appeared to have brindle colouring with a white neckline.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police.

Email [email protected] with any information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240016493.