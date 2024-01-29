A fight which led to a dog attack in Scarborough prompts police appeal for witnesses

Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses following a violent attack on Dale Edge, Eastfield that spilled out into the street.

It happened just after 4pm on the afternoon of Saturday, January 27.

A man approached the gate of a property and began shouting threats of violence to the people inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This caused a fight that spilled out onto a public footpath where a man was assaulted and attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier dog.

The victim suffered minor injuries to their face and arm.

There were a number of people in the area at the time and police are appealing for them to come forward.

The suspect was wearing a black top and grey trousers and the bull terrier dog appeared to have brindle colouring with a white neckline.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] with any information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.