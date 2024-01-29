A fight which led to a dog attack in Scarborough prompts police appeal for witnesses
It happened just after 4pm on the afternoon of Saturday, January 27.
A man approached the gate of a property and began shouting threats of violence to the people inside.
This caused a fight that spilled out onto a public footpath where a man was assaulted and attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier dog.
The victim suffered minor injuries to their face and arm.
There were a number of people in the area at the time and police are appealing for them to come forward.
The suspect was wearing a black top and grey trousers and the bull terrier dog appeared to have brindle colouring with a white neckline.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police.
Email [email protected] with any information.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240016493.