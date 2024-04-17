A170 closed between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale after two vehicle collison

The A170 has been closed between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale after two vehicle collison

North Yorkshire Police released a statement at 8.09am which said the road is closed following a serious two-vehicle collision within the last 30 minutes.

It's likely to be closed for some time while the emergency services work at the scene.

