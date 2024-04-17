A170 closed between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale after two vehicle collison
The A170 Pickering Road has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with a serious collision which took place this morning.
North Yorkshire Police released a statement at 8.09am which said the road is closed following a serious two-vehicle collision within the last 30 minutes.
It's likely to be closed for some time while the emergency services work at the scene.
The AA website states that the road is closed in both directions between Thornton Road Industrial Estate and Greengate Lane, but says traffic is coping well.