North Yorkshire Police were called following a collision on the A170 Cliff Road, near Sinnington, at 2.10pm on Sunday September 11.

Officers said a blue Moto Guzzi motorbike and a Kia Creed were “travelling in a queue of traffic” when the crash happened.

An 80-year-old man, who was riding the motorbike and has not been named by officers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Scarborough News that it received an emergency call at 2.15pm and sent two air ambulances and a road ambulance to the crash.

The road was closed for more than six hours and reopened at around 8.30pm.

North Yorkshire Police are now urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage to come forward.